I Forsee Divorce Between Trump And His Wife – Primate Ayodele

The leader of INRI Evangelical spiritual church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has said that there will be a divorce between US President Donald Trump and his wife Melanie Trump.

The clergyman also said that Trump will be faced with lots of legal challenges when he leaves office.

According to him, the President knows this and that is why he doesn’t want to conceed defeat to Joe Biden in the 2020 US election.

Primate Ayodele said, “I foresee a Divorce between US President, Donald Trump and his wife, Melania Trump.

“Donald Trump will face some legal challenges that will disgrace him when he leaves government. This is why He is yet to accept defeat.”