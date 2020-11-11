Gov Umahi Reportedly Set To Leave PDP For APC

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state is reportedly set to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Nation reported that the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) held a meeting with the governor in Abuja yesterday November 10, apparently to persuade him from leaving the party.

Releasing photos from the meeting, the party’s spokesman Kola Ologbondiya wrote;

“State of the nation: @OfficialPDPNig just held a crucial meeting with Ebonyi State Governor, Engr. Dave Umahi, to deliberate on national issues.”

Insiders also alleged that at the meeting in Abuja, the PDP delegation told the Governor that there was no need leaving the PDP for the APC, which they argued had become unpopular. However Umahi who is reportedly joining the party he claimed will protect the interest of the South-East in the 2023 elections, allegedly told the members of the National Working Committee of the PDP that his decision to join the APC was irrevocable.

Sources also alleged that the Ebonyi state Governor who said the APC was planning to zone the 2023 Presidency to the South-East, promised to stay in the PDP if the party could make a pronouncement that it would zone the Presidency to the same zone.

Though no date has been fixed for the defection which is imminent, it was learnt that two very close aides of the governor met with the 64 development centre coordinators in the state where modalities for the defection were discussed.

The publication also reported that the 13 local government chairmen who were present at the meeting reiterated their support and readiness to defect with the governor.

One of the coordinators also shared an APC flag on his social media handle after the meeting and wrote: “APC, here I come, and I come in peace.”

Source: LIB