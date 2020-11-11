Goodluck Jonathan Mourns Death Of Former Malian President, Toure

Ex-president Goodluck Jonathan has mourned the passing of the former president of Mali, Amadou Toumani Touré.

Toure died in Turkey where he had gone to continue a heart surgery treatment.

Reacting to the news which broke yesterday, Jonathan said, “I condole with the Govt & people of the Republic of Mali over the passing on of former President Amadou Toumani Touré.

“He was a Malian statesman who made significant contributions to governance by working assiduously for the development of his country and the sub-region.

“The late former President will be greatly missed across the continent because of his commitment to peaceful diplomacy, democratic reforms, and socio-political stability,” he said.