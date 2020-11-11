Explain Use Of Fund In Frozen Account – Akeredolu To #EndSARS Campaigners

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has urged the #EndSARS protesters whose accounts were frozen by the CBN to head to court to explain the usage of the funds found in their accounts.

Akeredolu said that the issue was discussed at a meeting of governors, traditional rulers and stakeholders of the Southwest region which held last Sunday in Lagos.

He made this known during an interview n Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily.

He stated, “The issue of the accounts that were frozen was discussed but nobody said in the communique that we appreciated the government for freezing the accounts.

“We know that there are ways to get a few things done without putting it in the public glare and start contestation on the pages of newspapers. So, we know what we decided and we know what we want to do about that.

“The issue, when it was raised, generated debate. But it was so clear that some people were getting to fund this for reasons other than #EndSARS. So, if we know money moved from some accounts that were suspicious, do you say the government should keep quiet? It is something we are looking into.”

The governor urged the youth representatives who had boycotted the Lagos State judicial panel due to the freezing of their accounts to resume proceedings.