Explain Use Of Fund In Frozen Account – Akeredolu To #EndSARS Campaigners

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has urged the #EndSARS protesters whose accounts were frozen by the CBN to head to court to explain the usage of the funds found in their accounts.
Akeredolu said that the issue was discussed at a meeting of governors, traditional rulers and stakeholders of the Southwest region which held last Sunday in Lagos.
He made this known during an interview n Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily.
He stated, “The issue of the accounts that were frozen was discussed but nobody said in the communique that we appreciated the government for freezing the accounts.
“We know that there are ways to get a few things done without putting it in the public glare and start contestation on the pages of newspapers. So, we know what we decided and we know what we want to do about that.
“The issue, when it was raised, generated debate. But it was so clear that some people were getting to fund this for reasons other than #EndSARS. So, if we know money moved from some accounts that were suspicious, do you say the government should keep quiet? It is something we are looking into.”
The governor urged the youth representatives who had boycotted the Lagos State judicial panel due to the freezing of their accounts to resume proceedings.
He said, “If I were counsel to those people, I will not advise them not to appear at that panel.
“Accounts are frozen, is that the first time it is done? If your account was frozen, you justify why the money was there. You explain what use you have used the money. If it is, okay, we paid this caterer to give food to these boys when they were there. We spent money before the hoodlums took over, it will be explained, people will know and the accounts will be de-frozen.
“If for instance, my account was frozen, all I will do is to go to court and explain. Politicians’ accounts have been frozen and all they do is to go to court to explain and the court will say, leave the accounts and the accounts will be de-frozen and they get their money.”
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.