EndSARS: Oyo State Inaugurates Judicial Panel On Police Brutality

The Oyo State Judicial Panel of Inquiry into police brutality, violation of rights of citizens and unlawful killings has been inaugurated.

The panel which was inaugurated yesterday is made up of eleven members led by Justice Badejoko Adeniji (retired), as Chairman of the Panel.

Members of the panel are drawn from the legal community, the National Human Rights Commission, the Department of Public Prosecution (DPP), the National Youth Council of Nigeria, youth representatives of End SARS protesters and the community.

The panel was constituted pursuant to Section 2 (1) of the Oyo State Commission of Inquiry Law Cap 32 of the Laws of Oyo State 2000 which empowers the Governor to set up a commission of inquiry. The state is also collaborating with the Federal Government.

Issuing a statement, the State Governor Seyi Makinde said, “I encouraged anyone who has faced human rights abuse in the hands of any of the security forces to use this opportunity to seek justice. I also stated that those responsible for the deaths of Isiaka Jimoh, Ganiyu Moshood Alabi, and Adeoye Taiwo would be brought to book.

“I also clarified the misrepresentation of the position of the Southwest leaders on the so-called social media bill. Contrary to media reports, our position remains that since we already have an extensive Cybercrime Act, 2015 we do not need any other bills to regulate social media.”