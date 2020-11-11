Don Jazzy, Banky W Refused To Sign Me To Their Label – Tiwa Savage

Singer Tiwa Savage has recounted how she begged Don Jazzy and Banky W to sign her on to their record label.

She said that she just got back from Los Angeles at the time she approached both men for a record deal.

According to the mother of one, they turned her down at the time because they already had female artistes they were working with.

Tiwa Savage said, “At the time when I just got back to Nigeria, I approached Banky W to sign me into his music label, but he said No.

“I guess because he was about to work with Niniola at the time. I also went to Mohits at that time, and they were working with Muna, so they turned me down and I went back to LA.

“But I later got back to Nigeria and begged Don Jazzy to sign me into Mavin records and he did. I’m sure EME, other records can see me now.”