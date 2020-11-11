Carragher Names Two Undisciplined Players In English Premier League

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has Pogba Pogba and Bruno Fernandes are the most undisciplined players in the English Premier League.

According to Carragher, both players who are vital to United should not be paired together because of their lack of defensiveness.

“Fernandes and Pogba are not disciplined,” Carragher told talkSPORT.

“They are probably two of the most undisciplined players in the Premier League.

“You can maybe carry one but you can’t play the two of them. It’s one or the other.

“I do not believe Pogba and Fernandes can play in the same team so you have to play Fernandes and he has played really well since he joined.”