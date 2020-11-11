Balarabe Musa Was The Voice Of The Voiceless – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the second republic governor of Old Kaduna State, Balarabe Musa, as the voice of the voiceless.

He said this in a condolence statement issued by Garba Shehu, his Senior Special Adviser on Media and Publicity.

“President Muhammadu Buhari joins government and people of Kaduna State in mourning a former civilian governor of the state, Alhaji Balarabe Musa, whose passing will be sorely missed by all Nigerians, who have diligently followed his antecedents as a voice for the voiceless,” the statement partly read.

“President Buhari believes Alhaji Musa reflected the passion and vigour that heralded Nigeria’s independence, which steadily translated into activism for return to democracy at the height of military interregnum and has remained steadfast in the call for good and inclusive governance.

“As the former governor goes home, the President affirms that he left a bold footprint on Nigeria’s democracy, and his role in promoting good governance and development will always be remembered and appreciated by posterity.

“President Buhari prays that the almighty God will grant his soul eternal rest, and comfort his family, friends, and associates.”