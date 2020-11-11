ASUU Reacts As Buhari Reinstates Ogundipe As UNILAG VC

The University of Lagos chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, has hailed the reinstatement of Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe as the Vice-Chancellor of the university.

Ogundipe who was suspended months ago was reinstated by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Reacting to the development, th chairman of the UNILAG ASUU chapter, Dr Dele Ashiru, described it as a huge relief.

“It feels glorious and I want to thank the visitor to the university, President Muhammadu Buhari, through the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, for this very historic intervention.

“This has put an end to tyranny, authoritarianism and dictatorship which characterised the Wale Babalakin-led Governing Council.

“We indeed, thank the visitor for standing on the path of truth, due process and autonomy of the Nigerian university system.

“It is our conviction that this decision by the government will return our great university to the path of peace, progress and scholarly excellence for which the university is renowned,’’ he said.