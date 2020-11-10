Zulum Hails UAE For Convicting Nigerians Who Wired Money To Boko Haram

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has hailed the decision of the UAE to convict six Nigerians fro wiring money to Boko Haram.

The Nigerians include Abubakar Muhammad and Saleh Yusuf Adamu who got life imprisonment, Ibrahim Ali Alhassan, AbdurRahman Ado Musa, Bashir Ali Yusuf and Muhammad Ibrahim Isa, who got ten years each.

Zulum advised the President Muhammadu Buhari to follow up on the findings of the UAE concerning the activities of the Nigerians.

He made this known through his spokesman, Isa Gusau, a day after the Nigerians lost their appeal against their conviction.