Why We Are Yet To Congratulate Joe Biden – China

China has said that it cannot congratulate Joe Biden because it is not aware that he has been declared the winner of the US election.

Biden has been projected winner of the election by the media after polling more electoral votes than incumbent President Donald Trump.

However, China’s foreign ministry Spokesman, Wang Wenbin, who spoke at a press conference said that the Asian country has not “noticed that Mr Biden declared he is the winner of the election.

“Our understanding is that the outcome of the election will be determined in accordance with US laws and procedures,” he said.

Russia, North Korea, Mexico, Brazil and many more countries are yet to congratulate Biden.