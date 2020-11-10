Who’s The Govt Official Aiding Boko Haram – Ufuomma McDermott Asks NiDCOM

Nollywood actress, Ufuomma McDermott has told the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, NiDCOM, to post pictures of the government official who aided the six Nigerians convicted for wiring money to Boko Haram.

This was after NiDCOM DG, Abike Dabiri-Erewa revealed that the Nigerians have lost the appeal against their conviction in the UAE.

Abike Dabiri-Erewa said, ”6 Nigs convicted in the UAE for wiring $782,000 to Boko Haram. Abubakar Muhammad and Saleh Yusuf Adamu got life imprisonment. while Ibrahim Ali Alhassan, AbdurRahman Ado Musa, Bashir Ali Yusuf and Muhammad Ibrahim Isa, got 10 years. They lost their appeal.

“They can approach the Supreme Court if they so desire , as we continue to appeal to Nigerians all over the world to desist from crime and criminality.

“The case had been in court since 2015.”

A report by Daily Trust said that a government official, Alhaji Ashiru, was aiding the Nigerians convicted for wiring money to Boko Haram.

Taking to Twitter, Ufuomma McDermott urged Abike Dabiri-Erewa to post pictures of the government official.

”Who is the govt official? Where are their photographs and details? What is good for the goose should be good for the gander,” she tweeted.