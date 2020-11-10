Votes Are For Biden, Seat Is For Trump – Prophet Badu Kobi

The founder and leader of Glorious Wave Church International, Prophet Badu Kobi has said that President Donald Trump will remain in office despite the current outcome of the US election.

Prophet Badu Kobi had on October 4 predicted before his congregation that there will be “no change in US presidency as Trump will sit on America’s seat again.”

He said in the church service, “2020 no change Trump will sit on America’s seat again. American will not vote for him but he will be President. The votes that will come will be for Biden but Trump will still be President. 2016 I told you a certain nation will help Trump, the same way Trump will bulldoze his way the same way 2021 will be President. Between the two Biden is weak and Trump is strong. If a prophet tells you the angels are now discussing it’s a lie, Trump will be President”.

In a new prophecy after Biden was declared winner by the media, the Ghanaian clergyman said that Prophet Badu said in the new video that the “votes are for Biden but the seat is for Trump and the movie has not yet ended”.