US Electoral Process Worth Emulating – Orji Uzor Kalu

The former governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has said that the electoral process of the US is worth emulating.

Democratic party candidate, Joe Bide and his running mate Kamala Harris, have been declared the winner of the 2020 US election by the media.

Reacting to the outcome of the election, Kalu said that the “victory of the candidate of the democratic party is indeed well-deserved, remarkable and historic.”

The former governor said, ” the news of the emergence of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as President-elect and Vice-President-elect respectively of the United States of America (USA) is a good development not only for the US but the world at large.

“The electoral process demonstrated in the US presidential election is worth emulating by other countries across the globe.

” Democracy must be sustained in all parts of the world for the sake of global peace and stability.

” The duo of Biden and Harris have the goodwill to lead the USA”