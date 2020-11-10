Senate Not Aware Of CBN Freezing Accounts Of #EndSARS Protesters

The Senate has said that it is not aware that the accounts of promoters of the EndSARS protests have been frozen by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

CBN froze the account after it obtained a court order to do so as part of investigation into the activities of the promoters.

Reacting to the development, the Senate said that the CBN never wrote to inform it before taking the decision.

This was said when the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, SAN appeared before the Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, All Progressives Congress, APC, Ekiti Central led Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters for the defence of his ministry’s 2021 budget estimates.

According to Senator Bamidele, the Senate also heard about the move by the CBN in the news.

Bamidele said, “We read it in the news like everyone of us. Our committee is also interested in knowing what is going on in this regard. As it is our committee is neither in a position to either explain or defend.”