Sean Connery: Ashes To Be Scattered In Scotland, Bahamas – Wife

Micheline Roquebrune, the wife of late legendary actor, Sean Connery, has said that his ashes will be scattered in Scotland and in the Bahamas.

Roquebrune said that the decision will be taken according to the wish if the actor who became famous for his time as 007 in the British spy movie James Bond.

She told The Scottish Mail On Sunday, “We are going to bring Sean back to Scotland that was his final wish. He wanted his ashes to be scattered in the Bahamas and also in his homeland.

“Whenever it is possible and safe to travel again, then it is the family’s intention to return with him. We would like to organise a memorial service for him in Scotland, that is our hope.”

She added that she is unsure when the service will ‘happen exactly.’

Sean had been “ill for some time” before he died in the Bahamas, his son recently revealed. Jason Connery shared the details of his father’s final days during a chat with the BBC.

He said that his dad died peacefully in his sleep surrounded by loved ones. Paying tribute to his film star dad, Jason said his death would be a “sad loss for people around the world”