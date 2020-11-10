Sanwo-Olu To Scrap Pension For Ex-Lagos Governors, Deputies

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State gas announced plans repeal the Public Office Holder (Payment of Pension Law 2007) Act in the state.

The governor made the announcement when he presented the 2021 budget to the Lagos State House of Assembly.

The law makes provision for the payment of pension and other entitlements to former governors and their deputies.

The governor was quoted to have said, “Mr. Speaker and Honourable Members of the House, in light of keeping the costs of governance low and to signal selflessness in public service, we will be sending a draft executive bill to the House imminently for the repeal of the Public Office Holder (Payment of Pension Law 2007), which provides for payment of pension and other entitlements to former Governors and their Deputies.”