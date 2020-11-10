Real Madrid Mourns Passing Of Former Player, Juan Cruz Sol

Real Madrid have announced the passing away of Juan Cruz Sol, a player who repreented the club between 1975 and 1980.
“Real Madrid would like to send their condolences and warmest regards to his wife Paola and his two daughters, to all his relatives and loved ones, as well as to Valencia C. F., the club where he was the social ambassador in the board of directors, and to all their fans,” the club said on their official website.
During his five seasons at Real Madrid he won 4 Spanish Leagues and 1 Spanish Cup. In his twelve seasons at Valencia he won 1 European Cup Winners’ Cup, 1 European Super Cup, 1 Spanish League and 1 Spanish Cup. He was international with the Spanish national team on 28 occasions.
Juan Cruz Sol passed away at the age of 73.
“Real Madrid extends their condolences to all of madridismo,” the club added.
