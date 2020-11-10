Otedola Describes Daughter As Biggest Actress In Africa

Billionaire Femi Otedola has praised his daughter Temi Otedola for her successful debut as an actress in the movie Citation.

The movie is directed by Kunle Afolayan, written by Tunde Babalola and starred actors like Jimmy Jean-Louis, Bukunmi Oluwashina, Haitian-French actor and model, Ini Edo; Yomi Fash-Lanso; Ghanaian actor, Adjetey Anang; and Gabriel Afolayan among others.

The movie which has been released on Netflix is about a 21-year-old girl, Moremi Oluwa (Temi Otedola), who was enraged by a university Don who she had to drag before the Senate.

Appreciating the feat achieved by his daughter, Otedola took to social media to praise the new actress.

“The new biggest actress from Africa! Temiloluwa (@temiotedola) I’m so proud of you,” he wrote.