Obaseki’s Inauguration Will Follow COVID-19 Protocol – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has said that the inauguration of Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State will be in line with COVID-19 protocols.

This was disclosed in Benin on Tuesday by Dr Tony Aziegbemi, the State Chairman of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP).

According to Aziegbemi, the party is concerned about the pandemic and also the mood of the state following the EndSARS protests.

“There will also be simultaneous inauguration reception parties for party members and faithful in all local government areas headquarters hosted by the chairmen.

“Consequently, there is no need to travel from your domain to the swearing-in ceremony when you can watch it live and party with your fellow constituents,” he was quoted by NAN.