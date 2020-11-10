NBA Berates FG Over Move To Try #EndSARS Protesters

The Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, has kicked against the decision of the Presidency to make organizers of the EndSARS protests to face the law.

Concise News reported that Garba Shehu, a Senior Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, threatened the EndSARS protesters.

Speaking on Channels Television, Garba Shehu said that Nigeria is governed by laws and wrongdoings must be dealt with.

Reacting to the declaration, Publicity Secretary of Nigerian Bar Association, Dr. Ralph Nduka, said:

‘’We believe that the protesters and their sponsors have a right to protest. Unless the government is telling us that they have evidence to show that those targeted have committed offences known to the law which they must answer to.

‘’We would also demand evidence of whatever proof the government has. As an association, the NBA will stand up to those we believe are being arrested and prosecuted unjustly.

‘’The nation is guided by laws and those laws must be applied justly. We will certainly provide legal service to those who are being unjustly persecuted for carrying out a peaceful protest which is allowed by law.’’