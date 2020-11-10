Ken Saro-Wiwa: We Had To Assemble His Bones To Bury Him – Daughter

Noo Saro-Wiwa, the daughter of Ken Saro-Wiwa, has narrated how her father was killed alongside eight others over their protest against oil spillage in Ogoni land.

Today marks the 25th death anniversary of Ken Saro-Wiwa, a writer and human rights activist.

His daughter who shared on Facebook said that he was initially buried in an unmarked graved.

She said that when his family finally received his remains, they had to assemble his bones to give him a befitting burial.

She said, ”25 years ago today, my father Ken Saro-Wiwa and his eight colleagues were murdered by Nigeria’s military regime after a sham trial. Their only ‘crime’ was to peacefully pursue human rights for the Ogoni people and to campaign against oil spills in the oil-rich Niger Delta. Their bodies were buried in an unmarked grave for almost a decade.

When our family finally received my father’s remains we had to reassemble his skeleton with our own hands before giving him a dignified burial. To this day the Nigerian government has not granted him an official pardon. It speaks volumes about our so-called democracy.

No government can call itself civilised or claim any moral authority while it refuses to exonerate these innocent men. Black lives will matter outside of Africa only when they matter in Africa itself. #pardonkensarowiwa #pardontheogoni9.”