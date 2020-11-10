Full List Of Fixtures In FA Cup Second Round

Below is the full list of fixtures after the draw of the FA Cup second round was concluded on Monday.

The last FA Cup was won by Arsenal who defeated Chelsea 2-0 at the Wembley Stadium.

FULL FIXTURES:

*Stevenage vs Hull City

*Harrogate Town vs Blackpool

*Tranmere Rovers vs Brackley

*Barrow/AFC Wimbledon vs Crawley Town

*Stockport County vs Yeovil Town

*Plymouth Argyle vs Lincoln City

*Portsmouth vs King’s Lynn Town

*Cheltenham Town vs Crewe Alexandra

*Peterborough United vs Chorley

*Morecambe vs Solihull Moors

*Shrewsbury Town vs Oxford City

*Mansfield Town vs Dagenham & Redbridge

*Newport County vs Salford City

*Marine vs Havant & Waterlooville

*Gillingham vs Exeter City

*Canvey Island vs Boreham Wood

*Carlisle United vs Doncaster Rovers

*Barnet vs MK Dons

*Bristol Rovers vs Darlington

*Bradford City vs Oldham Athletic