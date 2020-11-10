Folorunsho Alakija Denies Attending Laycon’s Birthday Party

Billionaire Folorunsho Alakija has denied attending the birthday party of the winner of the 2020 BBNaija reality TV show, Laycon.
A blog had published that Alakija attended the party which held a few days ago.
The blog shared a clip which it says showed Alakija’s arrival at the party.
In a swift reaction, the oil tycoon said that she’s not the person in the picture.
She also revealed that she has no association with Laycon to make her want to attend his party.
“I was not at any party neither do I have any association with Laycon or his management,” she tweeted.
See the screenshot below.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.