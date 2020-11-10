Erica Goes On A Rant On Twitter About Ex-BBNaija Housemates

Erica has gone on a rant about the relationship she shared with fellow ex-housemates of this year’s BBNaija reality TV show.

Erica wondered why she’s still cool with the people she was friends with before the show but doesn’t have a good relationship with those she met during the show.

She wrote:

“I wonder why I haven’t had issues with my people I’ve known before the house but can’t say the same for the people I met after, they all have one thing in common, selfish interests. I run from those people!

I’m not going to be your perfect celebrity all the time, I’m just a regular girl. I say what’s on my mind and it doesn’t have to be because of any drama

If you put too much pressure to be perfect on a human being, they will be stressed. I just want to tweet like a normal person so please be guided.

Now I’m sure I need a vacation on an island and with no phones”