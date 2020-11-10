EndSARS: Don’t Allow Evil Forces To Use You – Inter-Faith Org Tells Youths

Nigerian youths have been warned by the The National Inter-Faith and Religious Organization for Peace, NIPROF, not to allow politicians use them as agents of distabilization.

The group said this following the destruction of lives and properties after the EndSARS protests were hijacked.

According to the group’s National Coordinator, Bishop Sunday Garuba:

“The EndSARS protest was one of such avenues where they would have driven home their point for reforms in the Nigerian Police Force, but they allowed some undesirable elements that do not mean well for the country to hijack the protest.

“It must be stated that the EndSARS protest was indeed hijacked and those evil forces almost had their way in destabilizing the country but for divine intervention. If not for divine intervention, the level of destruction would have been phenomenal, and Nigeria would have been engulfed in crisis.”