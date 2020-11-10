EndSARS: Challenge CBN’s freezing of your accounts in court – Lagos Attorney General

Lagos State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN) has advised the EndSARS protesters whose bank accounts were frozen to head to court to challenge the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

Onigbanjo gave the advice when he appeared on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

The commissioner pointed out that Lagos State has no hand in the freezing of the accounts.

Onigbanjo urged the EndSARS protesters who are members of the state judicial panel to return to the panel so that proceedings can continue.

He said, “The representatives of the youths on the panel who were affected by the CBN decision to freeze these accounts should bear two things in mind;

“One is that by the panel not forming quorum means that all the victims of SARS abuses in Lagos which they have been clamouring for will not get the compensation which they seek and which the state government thinks they deserve.

“All those affected cannot get their compensation for no fault of theirs because the panel members have some legal issues with the CBN.

“This problem is not the state’s making; the state has no control over the CBN. The state is interested in ensuring that people who suffered abuses in Lagos State ventilate and get the compensation which the panel will award to them.

“Also, very crucial and critical, there have been so many allegations about what happened at the Lekki toll gate on the 20th of October this year. Again, that very crucial investigation will not be able to go on because of this quorum issue.

“I would be urging the affected panel member and the other youth representative to resume their seats at the panel.

“The CBN got a court order against their accounts and I believe that decision can be challenged on its own. They can go to court and challenge the decision of the CBN and at the same time, let the panel continue the work which impacts on the lives of so many people in Lagos State and which also touches on what happened at the Lekki toll gate.”