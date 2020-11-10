Charge #EndSARS Protesters To Court If There’s Evidence – Falana Tells FG

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN) has said that the Federal Government should go ahead with its move to try the EndSARS protesters if there is any evidence against them.

Falana said this in reaction to a statement by the Presidency which reveals that the promoters of the EndSARS protests will be made to face the law.

This was said on Channels Television’s Politics Today by Garba Shehu, a Senior Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity.

Reacting to the statement, Falana said: ‘’During the #EndSARS protest, the federal government conceded the fundamental right of Nigerian youths to protest peacefully.

‘’The protests were generally peacefully. Unfortunately, the police did not provide security for the protesters as required by the law. Hence, hoodlums took over the protests.

‘’By the way, the hoodlums are products of the decadent and neo-liberal economic policy of the federal government. There is no nexus between the #EndSARS protesters and the hoodlums.

‘’It is unfortunate that the government is being misled as usual. They should go ahead and charge the #EndSARS protesters in a criminal court if there is any scintilla of evidence indicting them. We have travelled through this dangerous route before to the detriment of national development.’’