BREAKING: Former Malian President, Amadou Toumani Toure, Is Dead

Amadou Toumani Toure, the former president of Mali is dead.

The 72-year-old died on Tuesday morning while he was undergoing treatment in Turkey.

Toure had undergone an emergency heart surgery in Bamako before he travelled to Turkey for further treatment.

Toure who became president of Mali in 2002 was deposed by a military couo after leading the country for 10 years.

The military coup in March 2012 was led by General Amadou Haya Sanogo.

Details later…