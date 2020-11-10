Black Women Have Been Often Overlooked – Kamala Harris

The US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has thanked black women for their support in ensuring that she got elected into the White House.
Kamala Harris is the first female and first person of colour vice president in the history of the United States of America.
Appreciating lack women for their support, Kamala Harris expressed displeasure that they have been often overlooked.
“I want to speak directly to the Black women in our country. Thank you. You are too often overlooked, and yet are asked time and again to step up and be the backbone of our democracy. We could not have done this without you, ”she tweeted.
