Acting INEC Chairman, Others Meet Over Postponed Bye-Elections

The Acting Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Ahmed Muazu, has held a meeting with the chairmen of a political party.

The meeting which held on Tuesday is about the 15 bye-elections postponed across the country.

This held just a day after Professor Mahmood Yakubu stepped down from the poition of chairman pending when the senate will confirm his reappointment.

During the meeting, Muazu said that the conducts at the Edo and Ondo state governorship polls will be reviewed towards ensuring a better electoral process.

INEC had earlier scheduled by-elections for October 31 but rescheduled to do violence experienced across the country.