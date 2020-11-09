Why I Didn’t Buy Rolls Royce For My 35th Birthday – Chika Ike

Nollywood actress, Chika Ike has revealed why she didn’t buy a Rolls Royce for herself as her 35th birthday gift.

The actress said that she had planned to buy the car to add to her collection of luxury cars but had a change of mind due to time and exposure.

Chika Ike said that she’s now concerned about assets that appreciate, not the depreciating ones.

She shared on Instastories: “Going over my vision book, I wrote five years ago. It reads ” buy yourself a Rolls-Royce Phantom for your 35th birthday gift and add it to your luxury car collection.

“Now my new mindset is different just cancelled and replaced it with ” buy yourself houses as gifts and add it to your real estate investment portfolio.

“Time and exposure can really change one’s mindset. Now I’m thinking more towards appreciating assets not depreciating liabilities.”