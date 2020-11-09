What I Will Do To Lacazette After 3-0 Loss To Aston Villa – Arteta

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has revealed what he will do to Alexandre Lacazette after he bagged criticism following the club’s loss to Aston Villa on Sunday.

Lacazette who has scored three goals this season hasn’t scored any on his last six games.

The Frenchman lost a clear chance to equalize for arsenal when the game was 1-0.

However, Ollie Watkins ensured that Villa bagged all three points at the Emirate Stadium when he netted a double to extend their lead.

“My job is to get the best out of the players and put them in the best possible scenarios.

“If they’re not performing it’s because we have to help them more,” Arteta said after the game.