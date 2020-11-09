Trump’s Loss Is A Devastation To IPOB, PDP – Ohanaeze

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council, OYC Worldwide has said that the defeat of President Trump by Joe Biden is a devastation to IPOB and the PDP.

The OYC said this while congratulating Biden on emerging the President-elect of the United States of America.

The group made this known in a statement signed by Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, President General of OYC and Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, Secretary-General.

It said, “We saw some PDP chieftains openly supporting President Donald Trump’s reelection and relying heavily on his second election in office for international pressure on 2023 general elections, surprisingly the same politicians are now dishing out congratulatory messages to Joe Biden.

“IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu was seen in one of President Trump’s rallies and committed huge donations to Trump’s campaign council, hopefully for Trump’s support for referendum in Nigeria during his aborted second term in office. It’s quite devastating for IPOB.”

The group urged Biden to abolish the immigration policies implemented by Trump and to strengthen ties with Africa.

“We urge President Trump to emulate Nigeria’s former President Goodluck Jonathan to congratulate Biden and accept defeat,” it added.