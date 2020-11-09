Trump Is A Dictator, His Reign Has Ended – Genevieve Nnaji

Nollywood actress, Genevieve Nnaji has said that US President Donald Trump is a dictator who reign has come to an end.
The actress said this while celebrating the projected victory of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the 2020 US election.
Biden and running mate Harris have been declared by the media as the winners of the election.
This is despite Trump filing a legal suit at the Supreme Court to challenge the election’s outcome.
Reacting to the development, Genevieve Nnaji shared on Instagram:
“There is no room for tyranny in today’s world. Every dictator’s reign must come to an end. Congratulations America!!! #bidenharris2020.”
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.