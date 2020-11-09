Trump Is A Dictator, His Reign Has Ended – Genevieve Nnaji

Nollywood actress, Genevieve Nnaji has said that US President Donald Trump is a dictator who reign has come to an end.

The actress said this while celebrating the projected victory of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the 2020 US election.

Biden and running mate Harris have been declared by the media as the winners of the election.

This is despite Trump filing a legal suit at the Supreme Court to challenge the election’s outcome.

Reacting to the development, Genevieve Nnaji shared on Instagram:

“There is no room for tyranny in today’s world. Every dictator’s reign must come to an end. Congratulations America!!! #bidenharris2020.”