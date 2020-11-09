The Lamestream Media Doesn’t Determine The Next President – Trump

President Donald Trump has said that the mainstream media doesn’t have the power to declare who wins in a US election.
Trump said this after Joe Biden was projected the winner of the 2020 US election defeating him in both the popular and electoral votes.
Biden has since been getting co gratulatory messages from world leaders since he was declared winner by Associated Press.
However, Trump who claims electoral fraud took place in the election is currently assembling his legal team to challenge the outcome at the Supreme Court.
He tweeted: “Since when does the Lamestream Media call who our next president will be? We have all learned a lot in the last two weeks!”
