Shehu Sani Speaks On #EndSARS Protest Being Against Northern Nigeria

Former senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has said that the EndSARS protest is not against Northern Nigeria.

The protest which is against police brutality and bad governance in Nigeria saw thousands of youths storm the streets to the point of gaining global attention.

Reacting to the protest, the northern leaders who held a meeting of stakeholders acknowledged the right to peaceful protest.

They, however, spoke against the anarchy that followed and also warned against any attempt to subvert the democratically elected government.

Reacting to their stance, Shehu Sani tweeted:

“The history of the Infamy of SARS is never a reflection of the culture and traditions of the people of the north. The cruelty of the defunct police unit was never done with the consent of the people of the north.

“A protest against SARS can’t be a protest against the north.”