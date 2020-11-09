Presidency Gives Reason For Freezing Accounts Of #EndSARS Protesters

The Presidency has given reason for the freezing of the bank accounts of some members of the EndSARS protests in Nigeria.

Recall that the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, froze the accounts as part of investigation into the protest against police brutality and bad governance.

Reacting to the development, the Presidency said that Nigeria is a land governed by laws, hence wrongdoings won’t be permitted.

This was said on Channels Television by Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity.

In his words, “Know that this country has only one president and constitution, Buhari is responsible for his government and the bulk stops on his table.

“The issue is we are a country governed by law and there is a constitution that states clearly under section 33 that defines the right of citizens to freely protest in a peaceful way.

“But where the peaceful protest turns into a riot and looting, then there is a law and order duty that must be performed. Everyone is witnessed to the massive looting to the public and private properties particularly in Lagos, Calabar, Plateau, Taraba and even the FCT.

“Now the laws of the country must be allowed to rule on the part of wrongdoing on the part of anybody and I’m not particular about any celebrity or promoter. This country has been harmed enormously and people should be prepared to account for it.

“It would be of interest to Nigerians if some of those leading politicians who promoted #EndSARS to the time it was seized and taken over by looters to come out with the same force as they did support to denounce the degeneracy that set in. Some of them have said nothing so far and we are watching.

“This country has to be saved from looters and the interest of this country is politics, PDP should come out and denounce these things unequivocally.”