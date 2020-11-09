Learn From Biden, Address Nepotism, Divisiveness – PDP Tells Buhari

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to take a cue from the post-presidential election speech of Joe Biden.

The PDP said that like Biden, Buhari should address the divisiveness, nepotism and marginalisation which have become the hallmark of his administration.

This is contained in a statement issued by the PDP spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan.

The statement reads partly, “The election is a lesson to leaders that power resides with the people and that there is a limit to how any individual can hold a people to ransom.

“The PDP charges President Muhammadu Buhari to draw lessons from the post-election remarks of the US President-elect by addressing the divisive tendencies, nepotism and marginalization which characterize his administration as well as other actions and policies that threaten the stability, unity and development of our nation.

“However, in congratulating the US President-elect, the PDP urges him to use his new office to promote world unity, peace, global economic, political and international trade collaborations with focus on Africa as well as the developing world.