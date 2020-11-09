Lagos State Warns Against Violation Of Traffic Laws

The Lagos State Government has warned motorist against driving against traffic which is in violation of the state traffic laws.
This is contained in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, which warns against the high rate of violations recorded in Ojota, Ajah and Eko Bridge
Warning motorists to desist from such act, Oladeinde said that violators will be arrested and prosecuted with their vehicles impounded.
He said, “We will not condone driving against traffic from either public or private motorists. This is, therefore, to sound a note of warning to violators as drastic actions will be taken against anyone caught.”
Oladeinde said that the enforcement of the law will involve the police and the state’s traffic apparatus.
“We will start making arrests within the ambit of the law; do not be a victim. We trust that you will cooperate with the government,” he said.
