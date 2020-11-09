La Liga: Zidane Speaks After Real Madrid 4-1 Loss To Valencia

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has said that there’s no excuse to justify the 4-1 loss the club suffered against Valencia in the La Liga on Sunday.

Kareem Benzema opened scoring in the game before Valencia got a hat-trick of penalties converted by Carlos Soler.

Raphael Varane scored an own goal to end the game in a 4-1 nightmare for the La Liga Champions.

This is the first time Madrid has conceded more goals since the five goals it conceded against Barcelona in 2018.

“There is no justification, no excuses. It’s a bad game and a bad day.

“Everything happened to us,” Zidane told his post-match conference.