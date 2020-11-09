Iroko TV Boss, Jason Njoku, Recovers From COVID-19

The CEO of Iroko TV, Jason Njoku has revealed that he has recovered from COVID-19 which had him hospitalized.
Recall that he had announced his status after he and his wife tested positive for the virus.
He also shared a picture of himself on ventilator after he developed difficulty breathing.
“Thanks all for your wishes. The kids all tested negative so they’re fine. Mrs. Mary Njoku other than minor fatigue is fine. Me? This thing beat me up at home for a week,” the father of three wrote.
“Since Monday I’ve been hospitalized with hardcore fever & need oxygen to support my breathing. It will pass.”
Surviving the virus, Jason Njoku revealed that it made him feel sick than he has ever been.
“Finally leaving the hospital. Can barely walk more than 10m a time but I’m now resting at home. Covid19 is vicious, relentless and made me the most unwell I have ever been in my life. A long recovery ahead. But we thank God”, he wrote.
