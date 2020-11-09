Fight Election Injustice, Evangelical Leader, Jeff Myers, Tells Christians

Evangelical leader, Jeff Myers has called on Christians to join in the fight against election injustice in the United States of America.

He said this in reaction to the outcome of the 2020 US election which President Donald Trump has accused of being fraudulent.

According to the clergyman, the faithfuls are “asleep at the wheel” and exercising “bad citizenship” and “even worse theology.

Jeff Myers said, “America needs help, and yet people of faith are almost entirely asleep at the wheel.

“Many feel they did enough by voting. I’ve seen countless people post the meme ‘God is in control’ on their social media pages as if to say, ‘I did my part. Whatever happens next is God’s business.’

“This is bad citizenship and even worse theology,” he said.

“It is bad citizenship because in a republic your vote does not get you across the finish line. It gets you to the starting line. We have a solemn duty to demand that our government officials stand for truth and honesty.

“The voting irregularities we are seeing this week should chill you to the bone no matter how you voted. Things don’t add up and we all know it.

“Right now, the difference is a matter of life and death for our Republic.

“Nearly everyone reading this has encountered credible accounts of multiple ballots received, more votes than there are registered voters, discarded ballots, and more,” he asserted.