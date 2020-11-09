Fani-Kayode hails Putin, Slams World Leaders For Congratulating Biden

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has slammed the world leaders who have congratulated Joe Biden over the US election.

Biden has been projected as the winner of the 2020 election and is now being referred to as the President-Elect by many world leaders excluding Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Explaining why the Russian leader is yet to congratulate Biden, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said:

“We consider it correct to wait for the official results to be finalised. I want to remind you that President Putin repeatedly said he will respect the choice of the American people.”

Reacting to Kremlin’s position, Femi Fani-Kayode said:

“This is how foreign Governments are meant to react to unfolding events in America.

“Shame on ALL foreign leaders who have congratulated Biden on winning an election in which only the media has declared him winner.

“Kudos to Russia, China, Mexico & many others for refusing to do so.”