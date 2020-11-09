EndSARS: Nigeria Has Been Harmed By Looting – Presidency

The Presidency has said that Nigeria has been harmed by the looting that took place as a result of the EndSARS protests across the country.
This was said by Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity.
Shehu who spoke on Channels Television’s Politics Today said that there are laws in place to take care of protests which turn violent.
On the issue of celebrities, the presidential aide said that the law must be allowed to be implemented against wrongdoings irrespective of whoever is involved
He also said that the government is yet to see anyone denounce the looting and violence that erupted from the protests.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.