EndSARS: Nigeria Has Been Harmed By Looting – Presidency

The Presidency has said that Nigeria has been harmed by the looting that took place as a result of the EndSARS protests across the country.

This was said by Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity.

Shehu who spoke on Channels Television’s Politics Today said that there are laws in place to take care of protests which turn violent.

On the issue of celebrities, the presidential aide said that the law must be allowed to be implemented against wrongdoings irrespective of whoever is involved

He also said that the government is yet to see anyone denounce the looting and violence that erupted from the protests.