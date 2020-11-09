EbonyLife Media Was Born Out Of Major Disappointment – Mo Abudu

Mo Abudu has revealed that she came about EbonyLife Media and EbonyLife Place as a result of major disappointments.

She stated, “Our disappointment must always be fuel to get us to our happy place.”

Opening up on in an Instagram post about her experience, Mo Abudu advised her 847,000 followers to do their best no matter what comes their way.

“Good morning beautiful people. We all experience disappointment from time to time; it’s part of life; we cannot control all the situations that come upon us. Others may be the cause of the disappointment, but they have no power over how you deal with it, they do not influence how you get up and fight, they have no control how it drives you to achieve even harder. I want to advise that we do not dwell on disappointment; instead, let it be the FUEL that drives you to your happy place.

“Please note that EbonyLife Media, as you know it today, was borne out of a major disappointment. EbonyLife Place was also borne out of another major disappointment. I do not pray for disappointment, of course, but when it comes, I know GOD has something so much bigger round the corner. Wishing you all a wonderful week ahead and please do your best to be positive no matter what comes your way. Hugs and kisses,” the grandmother wrote.