Buhari Orders NYSC Members To Enrol For Health Insurance

Members of the National Youth Servcie Corps, NYSC, have been ordered to enrol in the National Heath Insurance Scheme.
The order was made known by the Director-General of NYSC, Brigadier-General Shuaibu Ibrahim as given by President Muhammadu Buhari.
Ibrahim who spoke during a meeting with the Bureau Chiefs, Media Executives and Correspondents said that the scheme will continue to mentor youthss towards national unity.
“I would like to express our gratitude to the security agencies and other stakeholders for their continuous support to this scheme.
“Also, it is important to state that we have concluded arrangement with the NHIS for the enrollment of corps members into the NHIS in line with a presidential directive.
“However, we have also mapped out huge resources on critical health needs of corps members, including footing of medical bills,” Ibrahim said
