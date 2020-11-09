APC Govs Blame Lack Of Leadership For EndSARS Violence

APC Governors have blamed the lack of leadership on the part of the EndSARS protests organizers as the reason why the demonstration led to violence.

This was disclosed by Salihu Lukman, Director General, Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF).

“Thirdly, capacity of the organizers to control the protest and ensure that desired outcomes were achieved is also weakened”, NAN quoted him as saying.

“All these contributed to making the protest vulnerable, which resulted in the sad hijack by criminal elements and the widespread destruction and looting.”

Meanwhile, the organizers of the protests have said that they will resume demonstrations today.

They said that their fresh actions is in protest against the freezing of the bank accounts of leading members.