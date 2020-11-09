Home » Another #EndSARS Protest Looms If Unemployment Is Not Tackled – Lawal

Another #EndSARS Protest Looms If Unemployment Is Not Tackled – Lawal

By - 2 hours on November 09, 2020
Senate President Reacts To Death Of Murray-Bruce

Senate President Ahmad Lawan (image courtesy Nigerian Senate)

Senate President Ahmad Lawal has said that another EndSARS protest is imminent if youth unemployment is not addressed.

He said this during the budget defence of the Ministry of Agriculture at the senate chambers.

Lawal advised the government to ensure that there is a provision to tackle unemployment among youths.

He also advised that the agricultural sector should be taken seriously in a bid to diversify the economy of the country which is dependent on oil.

On the EndSARS protest of a few weeks ago, Lawal said that the youths have gainst the attention of the government concerning the issues they tabled.

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

Experienced digital content creator with a nose for sniffing out most interesting topics and talent to churn out interesting contents.

Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.
Add Concise To Homescreen.