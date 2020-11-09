Another #EndSARS Protest Looms If Unemployment Is Not Tackled – Lawal

Senate President Ahmad Lawal has said that another EndSARS protest is imminent if youth unemployment is not addressed.
He said this during the budget defence of the Ministry of Agriculture at the senate chambers.
Lawal advised the government to ensure that there is a provision to tackle unemployment among youths.
He also advised that the agricultural sector should be taken seriously in a bid to diversify the economy of the country which is dependent on oil.
On the EndSARS protest of a few weeks ago, Lawal said that the youths have gainst the attention of the government concerning the issues they tabled.
