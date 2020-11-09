Alaba Speaks On Leaving Bayern Munich For English Premier League

Australian footballer, David Alaba has said that he cannot rule out a move to the English Premier League.
He said this after it was announced that his contract with Bayern Munich has expired.
The 28-year-old is sorted after by top EPL clubs like Liverpool, Man City and Chelsea.
“We’ll see. I know the Premier League very well because I followed it a lot when I was younger. I supported Arsenal. Patrick Vieira was one of my favorite players,” he said.
“At the moment I don’t think too much about it but I can imagine playing somewhere else. I am very focused on Bayern Munich. We really want to reach our goals and I really want to help the team.”
